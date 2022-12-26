NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / The holiday season is about sharing gratitude, connecting with friends and family, and reflecting on what's most important in our lives. At the National Park Foundation (NPF), one of the things we're grateful for each year is the opportunity to be a part of the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event. Underway now through January 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities, including the National Park Foundation, for every new Subaru purchased or leased during the event.* By the end of this year's event, Subaru and its participating retailers hope to reach a cumulative total of more than $250 million in donations to charities like the National Park Foundation. Visit Subaru of America's event page to learn more and find a local retailer near you.

