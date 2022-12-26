Rushnet, Inc's Subsidiary, heliosDX To Launch Wellness Patches for General Well-Being

1 day ago
ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary heliosDX is completing the setup with the manufacturer of its new product line of wellness patches to be distributed in the U.S. starting early this year.

In the coming months, the team at heliosDX will be rolling out the branded wellness and CBD patches that cover a wide spectrum of needs from headaches, nausea, anxiety, low energy, memory boost, sleep aid, to local aches and pains. The plan is to roll out with initially 8 new patches. From there, the line can potentially expand to more than 12 patches with proprietary formulas.

When CEO of heliosDX, Ashley Sweat, was asked about his thoughts of new ideas for this coming year to bolster the company's bottom-line, he responded, "We are continuously searching for innovative ideas to bring to market which add value to patients, physicians and consumers. We believe our new patch line can produce significant volumes for a healthy-sized supplemental revenue stream. We see a large opportunity with this product line which provides a healthy alternative to traditional oral aids and supplements." heliosDX COO, Yann Gerville-Reache added, "Most of the wellness products in the market today are consumed through a pill, lozenge, shakes or a gummy - all being metabolized via the digestive tract, which, for some, may cause gastric issues, and the intended benefit may be wasted altogether because it is not effectively absorbed."

The patches will be available for purchase through Amazon marketplace as well as directly on the myheliosDX.com website (under development). heliosDX will also be seeking a national retail distribution partner to place the wellness patches directly in storefronts. The branding around the line is being finalized and will include the tag "Just stick it"

"Got a headache? Just stick it"

"Feeling sluggish? Just stick it"

"Need to count sheep? Just stick it"

"Party hard last night? Just stick it"

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, and Infectious Disease (PCR). We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Contact: Ashley Sweat
[email protected]
www.heliosdx.com
Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733375/Rushnet-Incs-Subsidiary-heliosDX-To-Launch-Wellness-Patches-for-General-Well-Being

