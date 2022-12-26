US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, announced today that the company has donated nearly $13 million in food and supplies, the equivalent of approximately 6 million1 meals or more than 265 truckloads of product, through its 2022 annual corporate hunger-relief campaigns. Since 2007, the company has donated more than 165 million pounds of food and supplies to aid community hunger-relief efforts.

“As a national foodservice distributor, US Foods is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in hunger-relief efforts across the country by donating our time and resources,” said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, US Foods. “We are humbled and grateful to give back to the communities where we live and work by harnessing the power of food to empower people in need with nourishment and opportunity, and thankful for the dedication of our outstanding associates who have participated in our annual hunger-relief campaigns.”

The company organized a variety of associate giving and volunteer campaigns throughout 2022 to support community hunger-relief efforts. Activities included a week-long “Spring into Service” campaign in which associates participated in various company-sponsored community service events, a Hunger Action Month campaign, and a month-long holiday “Giving Gratitude” campaign, dedicated to supporting communities struggling with food insecurity. As a result of these activities, more than 400,0002 meals were donated.

US Foods is committed to fighting hunger across the communities it serves by providing both financial contributions and product donations throughout the year to its longtime partner, Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks, as well as other hunger-relief nonprofits across the country.

“Feeding America is grateful for US Foods’ generosity,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president, corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “From financial donations to food and support from employees, they are helping to make a difference for many communities across the country.”

Additionally, US Foods donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian disaster-relief efforts in Florida and the surrounding areas. The company and its associates also provided food, supplies and logistics support to meal-packing events designed to help restaurant workers, first responders and communities impacted by natural disasters.

To learn more about US Foods and its corporate giving initiatives, visit the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report at www.usfoods.com%2Fcsr.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usfoods.com%2F to learn more.

11.2 pounds are the equivalent of one meal. Based on USDA “What We Eat in America” 2009-2010, excluding water from total pounds.

2$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Feed the Funnel hunger-relief meal bags packaged by volunteers include 6 servings per bag.

