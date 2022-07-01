PG&E Pays Over $339 Million in Property Taxes to 50 California Counties

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022

Semi-annual Payments are 9% Higher Than Prior Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second half of 2022, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of over $339 million to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16 million Californians.

PG_and_E_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"Property tax payments are just one of the many ways PG&E helps drive our hometown economies and supports essential public services like education, public health and public safety," said Chris Foster, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E. "These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system, and to better mitigate against wildfire risk."

PG&E's payments of more than $339 million covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2022. Total payments for the fiscal property tax year of July 1, 2022, to, June 30, 2023, will be more than $678 million — an increase of more than $57 million, or 9%, compared with the prior tax year.

The increase in property tax payments reflects PG&E's continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability, and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.

PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. In 2022, PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation contributed $25 million to communities throughout Northern and Central California to enhance educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. This included more than $1 million in relief to communities and small businesses for COVID 19 impacts. PG&E employees provide volunteer services in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic development services to help local businesses grow.

PG&E's First Installment of Property Taxes Paid by December 12, 2022

  • Alameda - $44,111,425
  • Alpine - $92,743
  • Amador - $1,358,854
  • Butte - $7,176,104
  • Calaveras - $1,561,514
  • Colusa - $4,688,592
  • Contra Costa - $26,080,535
  • El Dorado - $2,452,003
  • Fresno - $22,560,168
  • Glenn - $1,162,585
  • Humboldt - $5,831,568
  • Kern - $12,006,258
  • Kings - $1,993,743
  • Lake - $1,162,207
  • Lassen - $76,494
  • Madera - $3,103,658
  • Marin - $6,544,632
  • Mariposa - $490,689
  • Mendocino - $2,655,347
  • Merced - $5,252,016
  • Modoc - $266,409
  • Monterey - $5,479,483
  • Napa - $5,158,437
  • Nevada - $1,838,800
  • Placer - $8,244,424
  • Plumas - $3,110,413
  • Sacramento - $10,130,645
  • San Benito - $1,054,581
  • San Bernardino - $2,173,837
  • San Diego - $3,870
  • San Francisco - $16,484,926
  • San Joaquin - $17,252,886
  • San Luis Obispo - $7,527,379
  • San Mateo - $19,218,876
  • Santa Barbara - $1,512,646
  • Santa Clara - $43,674,171
  • Santa Cruz - $2,643,039
  • Shasta - $7,612,999
  • Sierra - $172,300
  • Siskiyou - $124,214
  • Solano - $8,591,176
  • Sonoma - $11,254,657
  • Stanislaus - $3,499,282
  • Sutter - $1,903,727
  • Tehama - $1,950,625
  • Trinity - $289,032
  • Tulare - $704,873
  • Tuolumne - $1,158,801
  • Yolo - $3,905,974
  • Yuba - $1,964,641

Total payments -- $339,268,256

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and pge.com/news.

favicon.png?sn=SF74753&sd=2022-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-pays-over-339-million-in-property-taxes-to-50-california-counties-301710702.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF74753&Transmission_Id=202212281211PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF74753&DateId=20221228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.