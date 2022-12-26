2022 Year-End NAIC Designations for STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today published on its website the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2022 filing year designations for certain STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes. NAIC Designations for year-end 2022 are available on our website in one single file.

Overall, of the 199 reviewed STACR Notes, 159 (or 79.89%) have achieved NAIC 1 Designation, 34 (or 17.08%) have achieved NAIC 2 Designation, and 6 (or 3.01%) have achieved NAIC 3 Designation. It should be noted that 19 STACR Notes achieved NAIC Designation upgrades relative to their 2021 year-end NAIC Designations. Below table details the upgrades:

CUSIPDeal Name2021 Yearend NAIC Designation2022 Yearend NAIC Designation
35564KCW7STACR 2021-DNA2 M2B21
35564KEL9STACR 2021-DNA3 M221
35564KEF2STACR 2021-DNA3 M2B21
35564KHE2STACR 2021-DNA5 M221
35564KKY4STACR 2021-DNA6 M221
35564KBL2STACR 2021-HQA1 M2A21
35564KGZ6STACR 2021-DNA5 M2B31
35564KBS7STACR 2021-HQA1 M231
35564KBM0STACR 2021-HQA1 M2B31
35564KFV6STACR 2021-HQA2 M231
35564KFP9STACR 2021-HQA2 M2A31
35564KFQ7STACR 2021-HQA2 M2B41
35564KKT5STACR 2021-DNA6 M2B32
35564KMH9STACR 2021-DNA7 M232
35564KMC0STACR 2021-DNA7 M2B32
35564KJJ9STACR 2021-HQA3 M2B32
35564KNS4STACR 2021-HQA4 M232
35564KNL9STACR 2021-HQA4 M2A32
35564KNM7STACR 2021-HQA4 M2B43


About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Investment & Capital Markets Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies, providing stability, liquidity and affordability to the U.S. housing market. The GSE Single-Family CRT market was founded when Freddie Mac issued the first STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure®) was introduced. Today, the industry-leading and award-winning programs attract institutional investors and (re)insurance companies worldwide. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, visit Clarity Data Intelligence®.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT: Christian Valencia
571-382-4236

