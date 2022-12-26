Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Class: Robbins+LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) securities between March 10, 2022 and December 6, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Daktronics designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Daktronics, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by February 21, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

What is this Case About: Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Unable to Timely File SEC Reports and Questions its Ability to Continue as a Going Concern

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics’ ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) that, as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company’s deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) that as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; and (5) that the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

On August 31, 2022, Daktronics issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 results. The Company reported that it experienced “multiple material supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and a shutdown of our facilities in Shanghai, China for a significant portion of the quarter.” The Company also reported that gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 15%, which was lower compared to 22% a year earlier. Operating expenses were up and operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was negative 3.2%. On this news, Daktronics’ share price fell $0.91, or 22.1% to close at $3.20 per share on August 31, 2022.

Then, on December 6, 2022, Daktronics filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 29, 2022, and that there is “substantial doubt” about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Daktronics also disclosed that it recorded a valuation allowance of approximately $13.0 million for deferred tax assets, which “created a covenant violation under our line of credit agreement.” As a result, the Company “also expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as a result of material weaknesses.” On this news, Daktronics’ share price fell $1.30, or 39.2%, to close at $2.02 per share on December 7, 2022.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Daktronics, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221228005378r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005378/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.