ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced the Company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2023 being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Tom Chubb, Chairman, CEO and President of Oxford will present at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 9, 2023. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Oxford website at www.oxfordinc.com.



