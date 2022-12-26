4 Warren Buffett Tech Stocks Trading Below GF Value

The Oracle's favorite tech stock Apple is trading near its 52-week low

Author's Avatar
James Li
6 hours ago
Summary
  • The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is headed for one of its worst years since 2008.
  • Top Berkshire holding Apple is trading near its 52-week low.
  • Several other tech stocks in Berkshire’s 13F equity portfolio are undervalued based on GF Value.
Article's Main Image

As the Nasdaq Composite Index heads for one of its worst years since the 2008 Financial Crisis, four technology stocks in

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) third-quarter 13F equity portfolio that trade below the GuruFocus GF Value measure include Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc. (TSM, Financial), HP Inc. (HPQ, Financial) and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN, Financial) according to the guru's current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Nasdaq set to finish one of its worst years since 2008

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq closed at 10,213.29, down 139.94 points or 1.35% from the previous close of 10,353.23. The year-over-year change is approximately -34%, compared to over -40% during 2008.

1608156543201673216.png

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean 12-month return of the Nasdaq 100 stocks is -21.88% with a median of -21.55%.

1608157678570405888.png

As such, investors may find opportunities in technology stocks that are undervalued based on the GF Value. Patterned after Peter Lynch’s earnings line, GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method considers a company’s historical price multiples and adjusts for past performance and future growth prospects.

Berkshire’s $296.10 billion third-quarter 13F equity portfolio contains 49 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 3%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, financial services, energy and consumer defensive, with weights of 45.16%, 24.01%, 12.05% and 12%.

1608186117956403200.png

Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Apple

Berkshire owns 894,802,319 shares of Apple (

AAPL, Financial), giving the position 41.76% equity portfolio weight. The stock has been Berkshire’s top holding since the December 2017 quarter.

1608186787862249472.png

Shares of Apple traded around $126.04, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73 as of Wednesday. The stock tumbled approximately 3% from its previous close of $130.03 and is approximately 0.51% above its 52-week low.

1608187371365433344.png

The Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics giant has a GF Score of 98 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum, despite financial strength ranking just 6 out of 10.

1608187815970045952.png

Apple’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 2.7% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

1608203426024488960.png

Other gurus with holdings in Apple include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

1608204884656619520.png

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Berkshire owns 4,117,774 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (

TSM, Financial), giving the position 1.39% equity portfolio weight. The stock is Berkshire’s 10th largest holding as of the third quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded around $73.06, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58.

1608211395965452288.png

The Taiwanese semiconductor giant has a GF Score of 97 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value despite momentum ranking just 5 out of 10.

1608211659166416896.png

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 0.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

1608215887435890688.png

HP

Berkshire owns 104,476,035 shares of HP Inc. (

HPQ, Financial), giving the position 0.88% equity portfolio weight.

1608216246900326400.png

Shares of HP traded around $26.54, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76 as of Wednesday.

1608220579918348288.png

The Palo Alto, California-based personal computing company has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for growth and GF Value despite momentum and financial strength ranking just 5 out of 10.

1608220989701849088.png

HP’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on the heels of a return-on-capital-employed ratio that outperforms more than 97% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 6% per year on average over the past five years.

1608224979814547456.png

VeriSign

Berkshire owns 12,815,613 shares of VeriSign (

VRSN, Financial), giving the position 0.75% equity portfolio weight.

1608225379527524352.png

Shares of VeriSign traded around $201.13, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.80 as of Wednesday.

1608229379261956096.png

The Reston, Virginia-based domain registry company has a GF Score of 88 out of 100, driven by a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1608229979622047744.png

VeriSign’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 1.9% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 99% of global competitors.

1608234461797908480.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.