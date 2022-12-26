As the Nasdaq Composite Index heads for one of its worst years since the 2008 Financial Crisis, four technology stocks in Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) third-quarter 13F equity portfolio that trade below the GuruFocus GF Value measure include Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc. ( TSM, Financial), HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial) and VeriSign Inc. ( VRSN, Financial) according to the guru's current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Nasdaq set to finish one of its worst years since 2008

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq closed at 10,213.29, down 139.94 points or 1.35% from the previous close of 10,353.23. The year-over-year change is approximately -34%, compared to over -40% during 2008.

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean 12-month return of the Nasdaq 100 stocks is -21.88% with a median of -21.55%.

As such, investors may find opportunities in technology stocks that are undervalued based on the GF Value. Patterned after Peter Lynch’s earnings line, GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method considers a company’s historical price multiples and adjusts for past performance and future growth prospects.

Berkshire’s $296.10 billion third-quarter 13F equity portfolio contains 49 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 3%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, financial services, energy and consumer defensive, with weights of 45.16%, 24.01%, 12.05% and 12%.

Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Apple

Berkshire owns 894,802,319 shares of Apple ( AAPL, Financial), giving the position 41.76% equity portfolio weight. The stock has been Berkshire’s top holding since the December 2017 quarter.

Shares of Apple traded around $126.04, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73 as of Wednesday. The stock tumbled approximately 3% from its previous close of $130.03 and is approximately 0.51% above its 52-week low.

The Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics giant has a GF Score of 98 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum, despite financial strength ranking just 6 out of 10.

Apple’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 2.7% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Apple include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Berkshire owns 4,117,774 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM, Financial), giving the position 1.39% equity portfolio weight. The stock is Berkshire’s 10th largest holding as of the third quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded around $73.06, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58.

The Taiwanese semiconductor giant has a GF Score of 97 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value despite momentum ranking just 5 out of 10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 0.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

HP

Berkshire owns 104,476,035 shares of HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial), giving the position 0.88% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of HP traded around $26.54, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76 as of Wednesday.

The Palo Alto, California-based personal computing company has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for growth and GF Value despite momentum and financial strength ranking just 5 out of 10.

HP’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on the heels of a return-on-capital-employed ratio that outperforms more than 97% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 6% per year on average over the past five years.

VeriSign

Berkshire owns 12,815,613 shares of VeriSign ( VRSN, Financial), giving the position 0.75% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of VeriSign traded around $201.13, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.80 as of Wednesday.

The Reston, Virginia-based domain registry company has a GF Score of 88 out of 100, driven by a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

VeriSign’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 1.9% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 99% of global competitors.