NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a class action lawsuit has been filed against SolarEdge, Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") ( SEDG) in the United States Southern District Court of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SolarEdge securities between August 6, 2022 and October 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



SolarEdge is incorporated in the state of Delaware and its principle executive offices are located at 700 Tasman Dr., Milpitas, California 95035. SolarEdge provides solar power optimization and photovoltaic (“PV”) monitoring solutions for solar energy systems, offering optimizers, inverters, monitoring equipment, tools, and accessories for power harvesting, conversion, and efficiency while serving customers worldwide. Two main parts of SolarEdge’s solar energy systems are its power optimizers and inverters. A power optimizer can be described as a direct current to direct current (“DC to DC”) converter technology developed to maximize the energy harvest from solar PV systems. An inverter, also referred to as the “brains” of a solar energy system, converts the DC power (or “raw” energy) from the PV modules into alternating current (“AC”) power (or “usable” energy) that runs in a user’s home.

SolarEdge readily admits that inverters have “critical” importance because while inverters account for less than 10% of system cost, those components manage 100% of system production and are “critical for the long term financial performance of a PV system as it can maximize energy production and reduce lifetime costs.” Since SolarEdge started commercialized shipments of solar energy systems in 2010, over 3.7 million inverters and 89 million power optimizers were shipped worldwide.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the designs of the power optimizers, inverters, and components thereof used to develop SolarEdge’s products potentially originated with and were misappropriated from Ampt LLC (“Ampt”), a competitor in the renewable energy industry; (ii) Ampt made claims against the Company for misappropriating Ampt’s patented technology, (iii) evidentiary support existed for the allegations that SolarEdge misappropriated certain patents relating to the design and development of the Company’s power optimizers and inverters; (iv) as a result, SolarEdge faced a threat of regulatory and/or court action, which could prohibit the import, marketing, and sale of its power optimizers and inverters, including solar energy systems that contain such products; which in turn (v) seriously threatened SolarEdge’s ability to monetize on their solar energy systems that contain the power optimizers and inverters in the United States and generate revenue; and (vi) certain revenues generated from the sale of power optimizers and inverters were potentially based on SolarEdge’s unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of patented designs by Ampt.

The investing public learned of this alleged patent infringement on July 28, 2022 when the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) agreed to review a patent infringement case filed by Ampt against SolarEdge on July 28, 2022. The news of the ITC’s vote to institute an investigation of SolarEdge on August 29, 2022 caused a precipitous and immediate decline in the price of SolarEdge shares. While SolarEdge’s stock price opened at $284.23 on August 29, 2022, the news of ITC’s vote resulted in SolarEdge’s stock price to fall approximately 1.4% to close at $279.46 on August 29, 2022. This news caused SolarEdge to lose market capitalization of $265 million on August 29, 2022.

But the bad news were far from over. On October 19, 2022, investors learned the gravity of the ITC’s investigation when Judge Connolly in the District Court of Delaware stayed a parallel proceeding filed against SolarEdge by Ampt and based on substantially similar allegations, styled Ampt, LLC v. SolarEdge Tech., Inc., No. 1:22-cv-00997 (D. Del.) (“Delaware Proceeding”) pending the ITC’s investigation. On this news, shares of SolarEdge stock fell 2.3% to close at $199.46 on October 19, 2022.

As a result of SolarEdge’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of SolarEdge’s common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

