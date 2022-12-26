NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unisys (“Unisys” or the “Company”) (: UIS) in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Unisys securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 10, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

Unisys, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. The Company operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

On August 3, 2022, in a press release announcing the Company’s Q2 2022 financial results, the Company provided its 2022 financial guidance, stating, in relevant part, “[r]evenue growth is now expected to be in the range of (1.0)% to 1.0% YoY or in the range of 2.5 to 4.5% in constant currency. The company now anticipates that non-GAAP operating profit margin will be between 7.5 to 9.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 16.0 to 17.5%.”

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 7, 2022, post-market, Unisys issued a press release disclosing that the Company was lowering its previously stated 2022 financial guidance by a significant margin and that it would be “unable to file, without unreasonable effort and expense and within the prescribed time period, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the ‘Form 10-Q’).” Specifically, the press release stated that the Company’s audit and finance committee “is conducting an internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters” and that “[f]ollowing the evaluation of the results of the investigation, the Company expects that it may determine that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective.”

On this news, Unisys’s stock price fell $4.33 per share, or 48%, to close at $7.89 per share on November 8, 2022.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unisys shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: