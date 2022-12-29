LG Display Unveils High-Performance Gaming OLED Displays at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its 45-inch ultra-wide OLED and 27-inch OLED displays optimized for gaming in January at CES 2023. Through these cutting-edge products, the company aims to strengthen its leadership in the high-end gaming market.

Photo_1__LG_Display_s_45_inch_ultra_wide_gaming_OLED_display.jpg

LG Display's new gaming OLED displays boast the fastest response time of 0.03ms, making them the first-ever OLED displays for monitors to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz per second which permits the clearest picture quality and smoothest movements, even during unbelievably fast-paced action. The company's gaming OLED displays take advantage of OLED's self-emissive pixels to deliver immersive gaming experiences courtesy of rich, vibrant and crisp images on top of their high performance.

LG Display's gaming OLED displays also minimize external light reflections by applying a special polarizer designed for gaming. This allows the display to achieve perfect black under any environment, adding depth to the image quality and delivering an accurate color depiction. What's more, the revolutionary gaming OLED displays bend up to 800R, or a curvature radius of 800mm, allowing gamers to experience the optimal curve for every genre of content.

In addition, the company's gaming OLED panels emit the lowest level of blue light in the industry compared to premium LCD displays of the same size and this allows gamers to enjoy , flicker-free gaming experiences with less eye fatigue.

LG Display will start mass-production of the 27- and 45-inch gaming OLED displays this month and the products are set to be used in premium monitors for several global tech companies including LG Electronics, Asus and Corsair.

"LG Display's gaming OLED is the ultimate display solution for gamers in terms of picture quality, response times and eye comfort" said Tai-jong Lee, Head of Solution Customer experience Division 2 at LG Display. "We will continue to expand our gaming OLED panel lineup based on the needs of gamers across multiple genres to take the customer experience we provide to new heights."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer HA, Manager, Global PR Team
Email: [email protected]

Jean Lee, Team Leader, Global PR Team
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN75005&sd=2022-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-unveils-high-performance-gaming-oled-displays-at-ces-2023-301710903.html

SOURCE LG Display

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN75005&Transmission_Id=202212290204PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN75005&DateId=20221229
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.