CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) ( AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced the acceptance of the AcQForce Flutter abstract titled “AcQForce Flutter Trial Clinical Results: Force Sensing RF Ablation with Low Flow Gold Tip Catheter for Typical Flutter” for presentation during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and First Report Investigations session at the AF Symposium in Boston. This abstract – including full study results - will be presented on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The AcQForce Flutter clinical study was submitted to the FDA as part of Acutus’ PMA submission for the AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation Catheter, the only force-sensing ablation catheter with a gold tip electrode, and System. The irrigated gold tip ablation catheter has 4x thermal conductivity compared to platinum catheters, which allows for significantly more energy delivery at a lower temperature and requires less saline flow.1 This is the first PMA submission by Acutus and the first time the company is presenting at a Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session.

References
About Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

About AF Symposium
The AF Symposium is an intensive three-day symposium that brings together the world's leading medical scientists to share, in a highly interactive environment, the most recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation. The AF Symposium was initiated in 1995 in response to the growing epidemic of atrial fibrillation. Over the past 28 years, the meeting has become a major scientific forum at which health care professionals have a unique opportunity to learn about advances in research and therapeutics directly from many of the most eminent investigators in the field.

