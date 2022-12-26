Check Point® Software Technologies Enhances Endpoint Security with Intel vPro Platform

Tiesvg
8 hours ago
Bolstering Check Point Harmony Endpoint with Intel® Threat Detection Technology enables customers to take advantage of expanded protection surface and processor level security

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced an extended collaboration with Intel Corporation to offer enhanced anti-ransomware capabilities for Check Point Harmony’s customers. As ransomware attacks increase in scale and sophistication, integrating the Intel vPro(R) platform’s Threat Detection Technology (TDT) within Check Point Harmony Endpoint helps provide enterprises with processor level anti-ransomware security at both the hardware and software levels, at no extra cost.

Cyber criminals are becoming more creative in their attacks. Data from CPR’s mid-year security report revealed a 42% global increase in cyberattacks placing ransomware as the number one threat. Prevention-first continues to be the best cyber security strategy, as once an attack happens, it can be challenging to repair the damage to both the company and its reputation. The extended collaboration will lead to a new integration which will be available to customers in early 2023.

“Through our collaboration with Intel, customers will benefit from processor level security that starts at the silicon level and provides anti-ransomware capabilities allowing for earlier prevention and expansive attack surface coverage,” said Ofir Israel, VP of Threat Prevention at Check Point Software Technologies. “Together with Intel we have the technology and expertise to prevent operational and financial damage caused by the influx of ransomware attacks.”

Check Point Harmony Endpoint prevents endpoint threats with capabilities that identify, block, and remediate the full attack chain. Intel’s TDT technology, available on the Intel vPro platform, allows Harmony Endpoint to employ AI and ML to analyze CPU telemetry and recognize ransomware encryption commands early in the attack flow, raising the barrier against advanced threats. Together, they will strengthen prevention and security measures for customers around the world. “It’s essential for organizations of all sizes to invest in technology to prevent cyber-attacks,” said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager, Ecosystem Partner Enabling at Intel. “The Intel vPro platform contains hardware-based security features, including Threat Detection Technology specifically designed to detect ransomware and other advanced threats. When paired with Check Point’s security solutions, customers can be confident knowing their endpoints are better protected at both the hardware and software layers.”

Additional details about the enhanced anti-ransomware capabilities this partnership brings will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on Check Point Harmony Endpoint, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/harmony/advanced-endpoint-protection/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

