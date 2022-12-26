This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.



TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( BITF // TSX: BITF ), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, promoted President and Chief Operating Officer Geoffrey Morphy to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Emiliano Grodzki has resigned as CEO and will remain a Director on the Board. Co-founder Nicolas Bonta will shift from the position of Executive Chairman to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bonta said, “Since joining Bitfarms’ management team in 2020, Geoff has played an instrumental role in developing the Company’s management team, corporate structure, governance and controls, and investor relations, as well as operations and strategy. In a little over two years, Geoff helped transform Bitfarms from a purely Canadian company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with five farms in Quebec to an international powerhouse traded on both the Nasdaq and TSX with ten operating farms in four countries driving over 4.4 exahash/second (EH/s) today. I am proud to announce Geoff as Bitfarms’ new CEO and am confident his expanded leadership will continue to bring success to Bitfarms in the coming years.”

Mr. Grodzki and Mr. Bonta co-founded Bitfarms in Quebec in 2017 with the vision to create an institutional class Bitcoin mining Company with a strong focus on corporate governance, a sustainable business model and an aggressive expansion plan. Since founding the Company, Mr. Grodzki and Mr. Bonta have served both as Directors and executives and have been crucial players in the Company’s strategic development and the Argentina expansion, which upon full deployment is expected to be Bitfarms’ lowest operating cost facility. The existing site and contracts also represent a substantial growth and business opportunity.

“At the time I joined, Bitfarms was already one of the largest Bitcoin producers with strong operators and uniquely positioned for growth. The opportunity to capitalize on this solid foundation to build something great and long-lasting was undeniable,” said Mr. Morphy. “Since, we have assembled an accomplished and experienced team responsible for implementing a geographically diversified growth strategy and have become one of the most efficient Bitcoin miners in the industry. During my tenure, we have continued to execute and grow our business through a Halving event, a bull market, and a bear market. The last six months have been demanding for all Bitcoin miners. Yet challenging times are precisely why our emphasis on operating efficiency, cost controls, corporate governance and a diversified portfolio of underutilized energy sources are so important and position us for success in all environments. Our foundational work over the last five years built the strength and depth of skills we needed to navigate these external factors. As we look at Bitfarms’ path forward through 2023 and beyond the next Halving event, I am even more optimistic today about Bitfarms’ long-term prospects than when I joined the Company back in 2020.”

Geoff Morphy, ICD.D

Geoff Morphy served as a Director of Bitfarms from May 2020 until August 2020 when he joined the executive team as Executive Vice President – Finance, Administration, and Corporate Development. He was promoted to President in December 2020 and COO in December 2021. Mr. Morphy has over 35 years of experience in senior management roles in private and public companies, banks, and corporate advisory firms. He sits on the Board of Android Industries, LLC and R&R REIT, and has previously served on the boards of several private and publicly traded companies located in North America and Europe, including Dundee Sustainable Technologies, Nano Spark Inc., Dundee Sarea Fund, Blue Goose Foods, and the Parq Vancouver Resort & Casino.

Mr. Morphy has a Bachelor of Commerce in finance from Dalhousie University. He also earned his ICD.D accreditation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin self-mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and accelerated uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities in production, which are housed in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and underutilized energy infrastructure.

