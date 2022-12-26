Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education (“MEC”) authorized the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna, located in the state of Bahia.

With the authorization, Afya reaches 149 medical seats on this campus, and 2,823 total approved seats, which will represent around 20,326 students at maturity, considering FIES and PROUNI. In September 30, 2022, Afya had 17,997 medical students.

About Afya:

