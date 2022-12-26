Shopify Partners with Bridgeline to Offer New Prescriptive Marketing Dashboard

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that its prescriptive marketing dashboard, eCommerce360, is now available within the app store on the Shopify platform.

Shopify has partnered with Bridgeline to power analytics and prescribe new revenue strategies for their base of more than 4 million users across 175 countries. Users now can integrate the Bridgeline eCommerce360 (e360) app to their Shopify sites and use the e360 dashboard directly within the Shopify admin interface.

The e360 Shopify app serves as a central hub for all performance data, offering custom reporting that allows Shopify users to understand key metrics related to traffic, conversion, and the average order value of their buyers. The dashboard tracks these metrics and prescribes actionable insights on how to drive revenue growth.

The e360 Shopify app follows a long history of Bridgeline products integrated into commerce platforms such as BigCommerce, Salesforce B2B Commerce and Magento. Bridgeline intends to use its experience as a successful commerce partner to aid Shopify customers in the future.

"The eCommerce360 Shopify app is designed to provide value to Shopify commerce websites by leveraging its powerful analytics and recommendation capabilities," says John Murcott, Bridgeline’s Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy. "We are proud to establish a connection with the Shopify platform and aid their users in their site optimization and revenue strategies."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Erwin
VP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyMTIyNiM1MzMyMDY5IzIwMjY1OTc=
Bridgeline-Digital-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.