ZURICH and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 29, 2022

Listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange to continue in parallel to the proposed NASDAQ listing

ZURICH and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the registration of its securities under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), in connection with a proposed NASDAQ Listing of American Depositary Shares. SHL will continue to be listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange and expects to complete the parallel NASDAQ listing following the SEC review process and NASDAQ approval.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact:

Fabienne Farner
IRF
Phone : +41 43 244 81 42
[email protected]

SOURCE SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

