Color Star Serves as Title Sponsor of European Soccer Tournament as Company Looks to Expand on Sports Content

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, the 2022 Color Star European Winter Tournament was fully underway, with Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, serving as the title sponsor. Color Star's partner team, Villarreal Club de Fútbol, S.A.D. ("Villarreal"), went on to achieve stellar results during the tour, beating out Italian giants S.S.C. Napoli with a score line of 3-2, before also besting England's Aston Villa F.C. 1-0 on the road. Villarreal's strength requires no further proof; the team's goal is to be crowned as the champions of the Color Star Cup.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time ever for Color Star to serve as the title sponsor of an international soccer tournament, demonstrating the Company's strength. More importantly, Color Star has previously announced an increase to the output of sporting content, and the deep cooperation with Villarreal and the signing of world-class players and stars have shown the world the rapid progression and growth of Color Star. Color Star will gather all the clips of exciting highlights at sponsored events and turn them into NFTs which fans may purchase.

Other than cooperating with the Villarreal team to arrange offline events and attract more teams and celebrities to join, Color Star is also making good use of its ColorWorld metaverse software ("Color World"), creating virtual worlds, games, online educational courses on the platform, as well as releasing platform-exclusive NFTs. The user flow between Color Star's offline and online contents produces a constant stream of users and development demand for the software.

Farhan, CEO of Color Star, said: "We are very pleased to serve as the title sponsor of the Color Star European Winter Tour, which will greatly enhance our brand's visibility. In addition, Color Star will also create tournament-related products and merchandises to be sold exclusively in Color World, which will attract more fans to pay attention and download our app. More users mean more demand, and we can develop and expand content to meet said demand. In the near future, people will see Color Star sponsoring many more important international sporting events and our software will be introducing more sports content."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

favicon.png?sn=CN74875&sd=2022-12-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/color-star-serves-as-title-sponsor-of-european-soccer-tournament-as-company-looks-to-expand-on-sports-content-301710794.html

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN74875&Transmission_Id=202212290830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN74875&DateId=20221229
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.