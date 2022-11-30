TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND SIX-MONTH RESULTS

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2022

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had 2nd quarter sales of $10,497,366, up 35% from last year's 2nd quarter sales of $7,757,986 while sales for the 1st six months were $19,588,065, up 30% from last year's 1st six-month sales of $15,065,723.

Net earnings for the 2nd quarter were $1,559,508, up significantly from last year's 2nd quarter net earnings of $659,804 with net earnings for the 1st six months finishing at $2,561,879, also up significantly from last year's net earnings for the 1st six months of $841,681.

"Our FY23 2nd quarter and 1st half sales finished significantly better than last year's levels respectively with all three of our customer product groups; Aerospace/Defense, Structural and Industrial, sales levels improved year-on-year," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "This also sets a new high record for sales in the first six months of a fiscal year concurrent with sales in the quarter exceeding the $9 million threshold for the 3rd consecutive quarter, another first for our company." He further commented, "Earnings for the 2nd quarter and 1st half are also significantly improved over last year's levels both in total dollars as well as a percentage of sales; 136% better for the quarter and 204% better for the 1st half." He continued, "This profitable growth is largely due to our team's disciplined adherence to our growth strategies as well as their excellent work on continuous improvements implemented over the past several years across all functions in our business." He concluded, "As we enter the 2nd half of our FY23, we will continue to focus on our growth strategies supported by our continued investments in our team, technologies (R&D) and facilities which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

The company's firm order backlog was $18,100,000 at the end of the 1st six months of this fiscal year as compared to $17,000,000 at the end of the 1st six months last fiscal year. While too late to be included in the backlog as of November 30, 2022, the Company recorded an additional $12 million of sales order bookings in the month of December.

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 67-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment and structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

2nd Quarter (3 months ended 11/30/22 & 11/30/21)

F/Y 23

F/Y 22

Sales

$ 10,497,366

$ 7,757,986

Net Earnings

$ 1,559,508

$ 659,804

Earnings per Share

$ 0.45

$ 0.19

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

3,499,598

3,496,610




1st Half (6 months ended 11/30/22 & 11/30/21)

F/Y 23

F/Y 22

Sales

$ 19,588,065

$ 15,065,723

Net Earnings

$ 2,561,879

$ 841,681

Earnings per Share

$ 0.73

$ 0.24

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

3,500,172

3,496,697

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com ; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact:

Artie Regan




Regan & Associates, Inc.


(212) 587-3005 (phone)


(212) 587-3006 (fax)


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY75145&sd=2022-12-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-devices-announces-second-quarter-and-six-month-results-301711018.html

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY75145&Transmission_Id=202212290852PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY75145&DateId=20221229
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.