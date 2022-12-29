Sherwin-Williams to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2023

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2022

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, January 26, 2023. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the January 26th release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, and its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q4 Webcast. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

