6 hours ago
RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022

Leading Single Serve Coffee Company Honored as Industry's Most Innovative in Coffee Processing

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) NuZee, Inc. has been named 2022's most innovative company in coffee processing by World Finance. The annual awards recognize trend-makers in their respective industries who drive cutting-edge innovation and initiatives and whose operating methods shift to new and transformational models.

"We are honored to have been named the coffee industry's most Innovative Company in Coffee Processing by World Finance," said Masa Higashida, CEO at NuZee. "Our team is dedicated to creating great coffee experiences and to disrupting the $12 billion capsule industry."

NuZee responds to the consumer demand for convenience and quality with products that meet both lifestyle and taste expectations of today's coffee drinker. Its products include single-serve pour-over and brew bag coffee formats. Coffee is pre-measured, providing simplicity and allowing coffee drinkers to practice mindful and responsible consumption by brewing only what they require.

Investments in R&D initiatives have resulted in improved extraction and taste. "Our goal is to recreate a barista-quality brew that highlights a coffee's unique characteristics," said Marie Franklin, SVP of Sales & Marketing at NuZee. "Coffee roasters are looking for new ways to reach consumers and we are happy to provide solutions that not only excite customers but preserve their craft."

The acquisition of Dripkit in spring 2022 expanded NuZee's portfolio to reach the specialty coffee consumer, adding premier roaster partnerships and helping NuZee further solidify its position as a leading alternative single serve coffee company.

To learn more about NuZee and its innovative initiatives, please visit mynuzee.com. To view the full list of winners, please visit World Finance Innovation Awards here.

About World Finance
World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

About NuZee, Inc.
NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID-19, including supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast and blend coffee beans necessary to produce its products and provide its co-packing services; NuZee's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions; the fact that certain of NuZee's single serve coffee products are expected to be manufactured, processed and packaged for NuZee by its partners on a purchase order basis pursuant to agreements between the parties; the fact that sales are completed on a purchase order basis without any written agreement between NuZee and its customers; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy. For a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuzee-inc-awarded-for-innovation-by-world-finance-301710974.html

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.

