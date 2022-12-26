Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions by targeting a portfolio of biomarkers, today announced that it received 12.9 million pounds sterling ($15.5 million) for its fiscal 2020 R&D tax credit from HMRC, the tax agency of the UK government. The Company filed its fiscal 2021 R&D tax credit application and expects to file its fiscal 2022 R&D tax credit application in 2023.

About Rockley Photonics

Formed in 2013, Rockley is a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions that target a portfolio of biomarkers. Rockley's ground-breaking end-to-end biosensing platform unlocks unique spectra-based biomarkers enabling insights into personal health and well-being. With next-generation biosensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of biomedical applications across multiple industries.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

