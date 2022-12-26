Harvest ETFs Announces Final Annual 2022 Reinvested Distributions

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) today announces the final annual reinvested distributions for Harvest ETFs for the 2022 tax year. Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 28, 2022 and December 22, 2022 press releases for the Harvest ETFs.

These distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs, and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the non-cash distributions. The annual distributions will be reported as taxable distributions and result in an increase to each unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective ETF. The actual taxable amounts and nature of distributions for the respective ETFs as either income or capital gains will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) in early 2023.

The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual reinvested distributions is December 29, 2022 for all unitholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Details regarding the final annual reinvested distribution amounts are below, except for Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF which will be announced by press release on or about January 3, 2023. These amounts do not include any ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distributions which are disclosed separately.

Harvest ETF

Ticker

Estimated Reinvested Capital Gain Distribution Per Unit1

Estimated Reinvested Income Distribution Per Unit1

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF

HHL

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (Unhedged)

HHL.B

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US)

HHL.U

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

HBF

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (Unhedged)

HBF.B

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)

HBF.U

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

HTA

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (Unhedged)

HTA.B

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US)

HTA.U

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF

HUTL

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Global REIT Leaders Income ETF

HGR

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

HPF

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)

HPF.U

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF

HUBL

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF (US)

HUBL.U

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Global Gold Giants Index ETF

HGGG

$0.000000

$0.233060

Blockchain Technologies ETF

HBLK

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF

TRVL

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF (US)

TRVL.U

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Clean Energy ETF

HCLN

$0.000000

$0.139812

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Enhanced Income ETF

HHLE

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Brand Leaders Enhanced Income ETF

HBFE

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Tech Achievers Enhanced Income ETF

HTAE

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF

HUTE

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Canadian Equity Enhanced Income Leaders ETF

HLFE

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

HDIF

$0.000000

$0.000000

Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF

HLIF

$0.000000

$0.000000

1 For Class U units, amounts are in U.S. dollars. All other amounts are in Canadian dollars.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

________________________________

Subscribe to Our Monthly Newsletter:
https%3A%2F%2Fharvestportfolios.com%2Fsubscribe

________________________________

Follow Us on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fharvest-portfolios-group+%0A
Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fharvestetfs+%0A
Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHarvestETFs+%0A
YouTube: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fc%2FHarvestETFs+%0A
Spotify: https%3A%2F%2Fopen.spotify.com%2Fshow%2F4Nh71jcf778tZDICT7TznK

________________________________

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.

Certain statements included in this communication constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Investment Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund’s, Harvest and the Manager of the Fund’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Fund, Harvest and the Manager of the Fund believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, Harvest and the Manager of the Fund undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221229005213r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005213/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.