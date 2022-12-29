Delivering Real Contributions for Indonesia, BRI Distributes IDR 8.63 Trillion Interim Dividends

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 29, 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) is closing 2022 through the distribution of interim dividends of BRI shares with a maximum of IDR 8.63 trillion or IDR 57 per-share. Of the total value, a maximum interim dividend of IDR 4.59 trillion will be given to the government while the remaining IDR 4.04 trillion will be distributed to the public.

Delivering_Real_Contributions_for_Indonesia__BRI_Distributes_IDR_8_63_Trillion_Interim_Dividends.jpg

An interim dividend is referred to as a dividend payment given to shareholders before the stipulation of the use of the company's annual profit at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

President Director of BRI, Sunarso, said that the distribution of interim dividends is a concrete proof of BRI's commitment as a state-owned enterprise to make real contributions to the country. "I strongly emphasize that BRI is indeed the people's bank, meaning that we do business with the people and processed according to the people. BRI's profits are returned to the people through taxes and dividends. Every achievement cannot be separated from the support of all parties."

The timeline for the distribution of interim dividends of BRI shares is as follows:

  • Information disclosure : Friday, 30th December 2022
  • Dividend cum date in regular market : Monday, 9th January 2023
  • Dividend cum date in cash market and recording date : Wednesday, 11th January 2023
  • Dividend payment date : Friday, 27th January 2023

Sunarso added that BRI already has four conditions for sustainable growth which include clarity on a new source of growth through the Ultra-Micro (UMi) Holding, a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 26.14%, a sufficient liquidity of BRI's Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) at 88.51%, and the quality of growth as shown in BRI's Non-Performing Loans of 3.09% in Q3 2022.

BRI's strong business growth is also reflected in its solid financial performance in Q3 2022. In the first 9 months of 2022, BRI recorded an excellent performance of IDR 39.31 trillion profit or 106.14% year-on-year (YoY) growth with total assets increasing 4.00% YoY to IDR 1,684.60 trillion

Furthermore, BRI's lending was recorded at IDR 1,111.48 trillion or grew 7.92% YoY. BRI's MSME loan portfolio increased by 9.83% YoY from IDR 852.12 trillion in Q3 2021 to IDR 935.86 trillion in Q3 2022. This contributed to the ongoing increase of MSME loan proportion to BRI's total loans to 84.20%.

In terms of collecting Third Party Funds (DPK), BRI recorded a positive performance, which grew to IDR 1,139.77 trillion. Low-cost funds (CASA) with a 10.22% YoY increase became the main driver of BRI's DPK growth.

BRI's ability to distribute credit and financing was also supported by adequate liquidity and strong capital. This can be seen from the bank's consolidated LDR which was maintained at the level of 88.51% with a CAR of 26.14%.

For more information, visit www.bri.co.id

favicon.png?sn=HK75129&sd=2022-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delivering-real-contributions-for-indonesia-bri-distributes-idr-8-63-trillion-interim-dividends-301711016.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

WRITTEN BY

Related Articles

