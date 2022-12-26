First Seacoast Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSEA), the holding company for First Seacoast Bank, announced today that the stockholders of First Seacoast Bancorp and the members of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC both approved the pending conversion of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC from mutual to stock form. The approvals were received at a Special Meeting of Stockholders and a Special Meeting of Members, both held earlier today.

Completion of the conversion and the related stock offering by First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc., the proposed successor to First Seacoast Bancorp, remains subject to final regulatory approval and the sale of at least 2,805,000 shares of common stock at the minimum of the offering range. First Seacoast Bancorp intends to close the stock offering at the minimum of the offering range.

About First Seacoast Bank

First Seacoast Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings bank serving the financial needs of residents of the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bank operates four full-service offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire, and one full-service office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

