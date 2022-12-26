First Seacoast Bancorp Announces Stockholder and Member Approvals for Pending Conversion Transaction

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

First Seacoast Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSEA), the holding company for First Seacoast Bank, announced today that the stockholders of First Seacoast Bancorp and the members of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC both approved the pending conversion of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC from mutual to stock form. The approvals were received at a Special Meeting of Stockholders and a Special Meeting of Members, both held earlier today.

Completion of the conversion and the related stock offering by First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc., the proposed successor to First Seacoast Bancorp, remains subject to final regulatory approval and the sale of at least 2,805,000 shares of common stock at the minimum of the offering range. First Seacoast Bancorp intends to close the stock offering at the minimum of the offering range.

About First Seacoast Bank

First Seacoast Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings bank serving the financial needs of residents of the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bank operates four full-service offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire, and one full-service office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the conversion and stock offering. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include that the proposed transaction may not be timely completed, if at all, that required regulatory approval is not timely received, if at all, or that other customary closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner, if at all.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form S-1 that includes a prospectus of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc., as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. STOCKHOLDERS OF FIRST SEACOAST BANCORP ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. When filed, these documents and other documents relating to the proposed transaction can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free-of-charge from First Seacoast Bancorp upon written request to First Seacoast Bancorp, 633 Central Avenue, Dover, New Hampshire 03820, Attention: James R. Brannen, or by calling (603) 742-4680.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the common stock of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. The offer is made only by the prospectus, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement, and when accompanied by a stock order form. The shares of common stock being offered for sale by First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. are not savings accounts or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other governmental agency.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221229005017r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005017/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.