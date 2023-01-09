Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What: Jack in the Box presentation at the 2023 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL

Darin Harris, CEO When: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: investors.jackinthebox.com How: Live webcast Contact: Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

619.902.0269

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005296/en/