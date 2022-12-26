Everest Mourns the Passing of Board Director John Arthur Weber

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) today announced with great sorrow the December 25 passing of Everest Board Director John Arthur Weber.

“It has been an honor for me and my fellow Directors to serve alongside John,” said Joseph V. Taranto, Everest Chairman. “John’s contributions to Everest’s success over the past two decades have been invaluable. He was so proud to be part of Everest and believed deeply in our vision. Everest is a better company because of his counsel, warmth, and kind spirit. We are privileged to have had such a wonderful colleague and friend.”

Weber was elected to the Everest board of directors in 2003, serving as Chairman of the investment committee for 18 years. Over his distinguished five-decade long career as an investment analyst and manager of mutual funds and pension fund assets, Weber held a variety of roles culminating in Senior Vice President and President of State House Capital Management. He was also Chairman of Aviva Plc's North American Investment Management group. In retirement, Weber was the managing partner of Copley Square Capital.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Weber served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant and tank platoon leader in an armored cavalry regiment in Vietnam. He served on the Boards of Morley Fund Management of London and Pilot Insurance of Toronto. Weber was an advocate of higher education and served as an Adjunct Instructor in Finance and Investments at both the University of Hartford and the University of Connecticut.

“We are all heartbroken by the passing of our friend and share our deepest sympathies with John’s family, including his wife Nancy, son Timothy, his grandson Nicholas and his many nieces, nephews and friends,” said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. “John epitomized Everest’s culture. He was thoughtful, intelligent, and kind. He brought a special brand of humility and wisdom to our work together. He led an exemplary life of service and his dedication to his family, country and profession is inspiring. John’s legacy is exceptional, and he will be greatly missed and never forgotten.”

About Everest

Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (

NYSE:RE, Financial) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221229005289r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005289/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.