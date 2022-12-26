VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) held on December 29, 2022, at its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany.

The following items were approved by the shareholders:

Ratification of the acts of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2021

Ratification of the acts of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021

Election of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH as auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022

Approval of the Remuneration System of the members of the Management Board

Compensation of the members of the Supervisory Board

Amendments to the Articles of Association for the purpose of holding virtual General Shareholders’ Meetings and updating Articles 16, 17, and 19 of the Articles of Association

Authorization to grant subscription rights to members of the Management Board of the Company, to members of the management of affiliated companies, and to selected employees of the Company and of affiliated companies in Germany and abroad (Stock Program 2022) and creation of Conditional Capital 2022/I and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

The presentation given at the AGM and the voting results are available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.via-optronics.com%2Finvestors%2Fannual-general-meeting

