Viatris Announces Appointments of Scott A. Smith and Elisha W. Finney to the Company's Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022

Directors Neil Dimick and Ian Read Retire

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that Scott A. Smith and Elisha W. Finney have been appointed as Viatris' newest members of its board of directors. Smith and Finney fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Neil Dimick and Ian Reid.

Scott Smith is a deeply experienced global biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive who currently serves as President and Executive Director of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB), a global biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic antibody therapeutics. Previously, Smith was President and Chief Operating Officer at Celgene Corporation, rising up the ranks from SVP and Global Head of Immunology, and then President of Inflammation and Immunology. Smith is known for his ability to build out, grow and manage large complex organizations. One of his many achievements during his 10-year career at Celgene was overseeing the clinical development, registration, launch and global commercial success of the blockbuster drug Otezla.

In addition to his board membership at BioAtla, Smith is also Chairman of the board of Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. and a member of the Apexigen, Inc. and Refuge Biotechnologies, Inc. boards of directors. He holds a BSc in Chemistry and Biology as well as an HBSc in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Western Ontario and received his MS in International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management.

Elisha Finney is an experienced former public company executive officer and current public company director who most recently served a long and distinguished career at Varian Medical Systems, Inc. as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing corporate accounting, corporate communications and investor relations, internal audit, risk management, tax and treasury, and corporate information systems. During her time at Varian, she helped the company grow to be a world-leading manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions.

Finney currently serves on the boards of directors of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and NanoString Technologies, Inc., each as Audit Committee Chair, and also serves on the board of directors of ICU Medical, Inc. as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and member of the Audit Committee. She received her B.A. in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia and her master's degree in Finance from Golden Gate University.

Retiring from the Viatris board of directors are Neil Dimick and Ian Read. Both have served on the Viatris board for over two years since the company was created through the combination of Mylan N.V. and Pfizer's Upjohn business in November 2020 (the "Combination").

Robert J. Coury, Executive Chairman of Viatris said, "On behalf of the entire Viatris board of directors, we cannot thank Neil and Ian enough for their service and significant contributions over these past years. I have personally and sincerely appreciated their partnership and collaboration as we worked together to lay out a very clear and deliberate two-phased strategy to return Viatris back to growth. I wish each of them the very best in their future endeavors."

Coury continued, "We are also pleased to welcome Scott Smith and Elisha Finney to the board. Scott's vast commercial and pharmaceutical expertise include not only strong M&A and business development skills, but also sales and marketing, commercial operations and new product development, including regulatory and clinical development strategies. I believe that the Viatris board will not only benefit from Scott's deep industry knowledge, experience and overall business mindset, but will also be timely as we continue our strategy of moving the company up the pharmaceutical value chain.

"Additionally, Elisha, as a former strong public company senior executive with extensive board credentials, will add value to Viatris' board in the areas of finance, regulatory, reimbursement and risk management. We look forward to working with both Scott and Elisha and the contributions that each will bring to our board."

Neil Dimick said, "It has been my true pleasure to have been able to serve on the Mylan board from 2005 to 2020 and now the Viatris board since the Combination. During this time, I have witnessed firsthand the consistent, significant growth of these companies. I want to personally thank Robert and the entire board of directors for their partnership and strong collaboration. I wish Viatris nothing but the best and am happy to be able to retire knowing that I was able to contribute in paving the way for the company's next phase of growth."

Ian Read stated, "I have sincerely appreciated my time on the Viatris board of directors since the Combination. I believe we have made significant progress during this period not only in establishing an incredibly strong foundation for the company, but in achieving consistent execution against our strategic and financial objectives. As I conclude my tenure, and as Viatris prepares to enter into phase 2 of its evolution, I am honored to have had the opportunity to contribute to its success."

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com, investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements about Viatris' strategy of moving the company up the value chain and the contributions that each new director will bring to Viatris' board. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our other strategic initiatives, including potential and completed divestitures, and restructuring initiatives may not achieve their intended benefits within the expected timeframe or at all; the implementation of our global restructuring initiatives and integration activities being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected, or being unsuccessful; the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to "at-risk" launches; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including general economic conditions; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE75260&sd=2022-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-announces-appointments-of-scott-a-smith-and-elisha-w-finney-to-the-companys-board-of-directors-301711188.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE75260&Transmission_Id=202212291605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE75260&DateId=20221229
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.