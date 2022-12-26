OriginClear's Water On Demand Subsidiary Closes Acquisition of Fortune Rise Sponsor, LLC

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that its subsidiary, Water On Demand, Inc. (“Water On Demand” or “Company”) (www.waterondemand.net), has closed the acquisition of Fortune Rise Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Sponsor”), which is the sponsor of Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FRLA) (the “SPAC”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005295/en/

WOD_social_media_header-2.jpg

Water On Demand, Inc., the breakthrough water fintech startup that finances private water utility programs is a wholly-owned OriginClear subsidiary. (Graphic: OriginClear)

Pursuant to a Membership Interest Purchase and Transfer Agreement and Securities Transfer Agreement with the members of the Sponsor, the Company acquired the membership interests of the Sponsor and is now the beneficial owner of 2,343,750 shares of Class B Common Stock of the SPAC, each of which is exercisable into one share of Class A Common Stock of the SPAC. The purchase price for the membership interests was $403,516.61.

The SPAC is a blank check company incorporated in February 2021 as a Delaware corporation formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

While the SPAC may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it is focusing on industries that complement its management team's background, and it intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a business where its management team has extensive experience.

The Company also assumed the obligation to make any necessary extension payments in connection with the extension of the period of time in which the SPAC may consummate its initial business combination as described in the SPAC’s S-1 Registration Statement, including the three-month extension from November 5, 2022 to February 5, 2023 referenced in the press release dated November 1, 2022.

The SPAC is a "shell company" as defined under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, because it has no operations and nominal assets consisting almost entirely of cash. The SPAC will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial business combination, at the earliest. To date, the SPAC's efforts have been limited to organizational activities and activities related to its initial public offering as well as the search for a prospective business combination target.

About OriginClear

Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular+Water+Systems%26trade%3B – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com%2Fceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.originclear.com%2F

Follow us on Twitter+%0A
Follow us on LinkedIn+%0A
Like us on Facebook+%0A
Subscribe+to+us+on+YouTube+%0A
Signup for our Newsletter

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221229005295r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005295/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.