Kane Biotech Announces Loan Transaction

11 hours ago
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announces that it has reached an agreement to obtain loans (the “Loans”) in the aggregate amount of $2,000,000 from two lenders (the “Lenders”). The Loans will bear interest at 12% per annum and mature on March 31, 2024.

As partial consideration for providing the Loans, the Lenders will be issued an aggregate of 4,705,882 common shares of the Company (the “Bonus Shares”) when the Loans are advanced. The Bonus Shares will be restricted from transfer for a period of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Loans for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Loan transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB® , Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem® , silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information:

Marc EdwardsRay DupuisNicole Sendey
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations/PR
Kane Biotech IncKane Biotech IncKane Biotech Inc
[email protected][email protected][email protected]
+1 (514) 910-6991+1 (204) 298-2200+1 (250) 327-8675

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.


