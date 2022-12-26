Ranger Oil Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 /Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROCC) today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which provides key information on the Company's ESG practices and initiatives. The report is available on the "Sustainability" page of the Company's website at www.RangerOil.com.

"Ranger's Board of Directors and management share a commitment to sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact of our operations while creating long-term value for our shareholders," said Darrin Henke, President and CEO. "From the office to the field, Ranger employees understand our ESG-related priorities and we work to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion where innovative ideas surface and performance is rewarded. Today's report demonstrates our commitment to providing greater transparency and clearly communicating our ESG-related priorities to our shareholders and other stakeholders. In addition, it provides a benchmark to help us track our progress."

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.rangeroil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Company's ESG Report cross-referenced herein contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release and the cross-referenced report will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. The forward-looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and the disclosures cross-referenced herein concern the Company's goals and expectations regarding corporate responsibility, sustainability, employees, environmental matters, policy, philanthropy, cybersecurity and business risks and opportunities. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, among other things, our ability to achieve plans relating to sustainability or other ESG initiatives. These goals and expectations are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in detail in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Investor Relations
Phone: (713) 722-6540
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ranger Oil Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733606/Ranger-Oil-Publishes-Inaugural-ESG-Report

img.ashx?id=733606

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.