HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 /Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROCC) today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which provides key information on the Company's ESG practices and initiatives. The report is available on the "Sustainability" page of the Company's website at www.RangerOil.com.

"Ranger's Board of Directors and management share a commitment to sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact of our operations while creating long-term value for our shareholders," said Darrin Henke, President and CEO. "From the office to the field, Ranger employees understand our ESG-related priorities and we work to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion where innovative ideas surface and performance is rewarded. Today's report demonstrates our commitment to providing greater transparency and clearly communicating our ESG-related priorities to our shareholders and other stakeholders. In addition, it provides a benchmark to help us track our progress."

