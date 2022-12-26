Jade Leader Begins Sales of Jades from its DJ Project, Washington State

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Jade Leader Corp. (

TSXV:JADE, Financial) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on an initial sale of nephrite Jade recovered at the DJ project during its October 2022 pilot scale sampling program (See press Release NR-22-06, November 15, 2022).

An initial 5.02 kilo block of the DJ project white/green nephrite Jade has been sold as a "family stone" for gross proceeds of US$1,004 setting a price of US$200/kilo for this rough material. The client purchased the stone in order to create a personal collection of jewelry. The Company has arranged through a third party carver for 4 bangles to be custom carved from this unique, ethically sourced white green Jade (Figure 1), to begin the family series for four family members across three generations.

"As part of developing a true ethical and mindful mine to market model, this first sale validates that demand for truly meaningful product is out there," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "The majority of gem materials naturally occur in very small sizes and are not shareable from a single stone. Jade, however, occurs in such sizes that full, personalized suites of jewelry, carvings or other beautiful, meaningful objects can be sourced from a single block. This is a unique opportunity that goes beyond the typical piecemeal approach to jewelry, and one that the Company is intent on pursuing as materials are extracted and processed for marketing and sale purposes."

jade-image122922.jpg

Figure 1: Left to right, 4 initial bangles cut from single block, and remaining material for future works owned by the client. 4 custom bangles, third party cut on behalf of family. Right: remaining materials from bangle cutting returned to client for future pendants, earrings or other jade works as family circumstances demand.

The Company has also begun to upload additional Washington State white/green jade rough material and finished pieces on its virtual gallery/sales website at jadeleader.shop.

Over the coming period, the Company will remain focused on preparing, cutting and uploading new materials to its virtual gallery/sales site, preparation and cutting of its Washington State phenomenal Jade and preparation of trade materials for publication.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.
Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better-known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by Jean Pierre Jutras, B.Sc. Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade, with various characteristics, has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Jean-Pierre Jutras"
Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:
[email protected]
Instagram: @jadeleadercorp
YouTube Channel: Jade Leader Corp.
www.jadeleader.ca

Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President at 1.403.233.0464

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733607/Jade-Leader-Begins-Sales-of-Jades-from-its-DJ-Project-Washington-State

img.ashx?id=733607

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.