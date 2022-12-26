Board Updates

ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces the following Board updates. Geremy Thomas will be stepping down from his executive duties, effective 1st January 2023, but will remain as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Anne Tew is also stepping down from the Board as a Director and from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Anne will cease to be a director with immediate effect but will remain as Company Secretary and will cover the CFO role to facilitate the transfer of the CFO responsibilities. Both Anne and Geremy will continue to support the Company's strategy into 2023.

George Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Board wishes to thank both Geremy and Anne for their contributions to date to the Company and we look forward to their support in the future".

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and further information regarding the Company can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Contact Information:

Geremy Thomas
Chairman
[email protected]
www.goodbodyhealth.com

George Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
www.goodbodyhealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly".

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

