Aduro Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SARNIA, Ontario, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) ( ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into feedstocks and higher-value fuels, announces today that it has granted (the “Grant”) an aggregate of 2,075,000 stock options (each, an “Option”) to purchase up to 2,075,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of Grant at a price of $1.00 per common share. 1,775,000 Options will vest on a monthly basis over a period of two years from the date of Grant and 300,000 Options will vest immediately.

The Company also announces that it has awarded (the “Award”) 150,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) of the Company to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Company’s new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) which will be brought before the shareholders for ratification and approval at the Company’s next annual general meeting (the “AGM”). Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. All of the RSUs will vest immediately upon the date of Award.

All 2,075,000 of the Options, the common shares underlying such Options, 150,000 RSUs and common shares underlying such RSUs are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

None of the securities acquired in the Grant or Award will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
[email protected]

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 604-362-7011

Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
[email protected]
+ 1 647 258 3310

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include the vesting schedule of the stock options. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include a change in management’s plan for the proposed use of proceeds, adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b80dc148-d58a-4229-9dcc-c815ca85ddb3

ti?nf=ODcyMTcxMSM1MzMzMzY0IzIyNDU3Njc=
Aduro-Clean-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.