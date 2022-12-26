NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil Bio” or the “Company”) ( TIL) on behalf of Instil Bio stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Instil Bio has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Instil Bio disclosed on October 31, 2022, that it had informed the FDA that it had voluntarily paused enrollment in a clinical trial due to problems in manufacturing one of its therapies. The manufacturing trouble resulted in an inability to properly dose patients in a clinical trial of ITIL-168 for advanced melanoma.

On this news, shares of Instil Bio fell by more than 33% in intraday trading.

