Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update Change of terms for Share Options

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (

AIM:ALL, Financial)(ASX:A11, Financial)(OTCQX:ALLIF, Financial), "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise the following changes of terms for existing Share Options ("Options").
The following changes have been made to the Options held by the Estate of Atlantic Lithium's founder and former CEO, Mr Vincent Mascolo, who passed away earlier this year. The Board has amended the expiry date of the unlisted Options held by the Estate of the late Mr Mascolo to the original expiry date the Options were issued to, as detailed below.

Unlisted Options

Number of Strike Price Original Amended New

Options Expiry Date Expiry Date Expiry Date

(RNS 22 April 2022)

5,000,000 40 pence 18 Aug 2023 31 Dec 2022 18 Aug 2023

6,000,000 50 pence 18 Aug 2023 31 Dec 2022 18 Aug 2023

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited
Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

[email protected]

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
Bessie Elliot

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733630/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update-Change-of-terms-for-Share-Options

img.ashx?id=733630

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.