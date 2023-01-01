Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV, Financial) stock plummeted on Dec. 22 when news broke that the company was aggressively canceling or delaying flights in the wake of systemwide operational struggles resulting from adverse weather conditions. The U.S. has hardly seen flight cancellations of this proportion in the past, and Southwest flights were disrupted far more than its peers, which serves as a good enough reason for Mr. Market to punish the stock.

LUV Data by GuruFocus

Even before these struggles came to light, Southwest stock had received a beating in the market this year with its market value declining more than 24% in 2022 despite the strong recovery of the travel sector. A careful evaluation of the recent flight cancellations and Southwest’s long-term prospects reveals that this downturn has pushed Southwest further into undervalued territory, presenting value investors with a potential opportunity.

Southwest’s struggles extend beyond the storm

Winter storm Elliott hit both the United States and Canada last week at a time when many North Americans had planned to fly to their loved ones to spend the holidays. December is one of the busiest months for airlines that operate domestic flights in the U.S., and Elliott did not just disrupt these travel plans but also exposed some vulnerabilities of airline companies.

Southwest was the hardest-hit airline by these disruptions. From Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, more than 27,700 flights were canceled while 53,871 flights were delayed. Southwest accounts for more than two-thirds of these cancellations, showing how the company has performed poorly compared to its peers. Although the industry has suffered as a whole, Southwest’s abnormally high cancellation rate suggests there are company-specific challenges as well. This has prompted the U.S. Department of Transportation to launch an investigation into Southwest’s business practices to understand what went wrong for the airline company.

A closer look at what happened over the last week reveals that there were multiple factors in play. First, regional outbreaks of Covid and the flu led to some of Southwest’s ground staff calling in sick right before the storm. Although Southwest has yet to acknowledge this, the company might have been understaffed right when the storms hit, making the company more vulnerable to flight disruptions as the rescheduling process takes longer with limited staff.

Second, the storm hit Chicago and Denver hard, and these two are prime locations for Southwest’s business as the company operates two of its biggest hubs in Chicago and Denver. Although this was out of the company’s control, the labor shortages seen by the company in these two hubs might have exacerbated the challenges.

Third, the company’s underinvestment in technology has played a massive role in disruptions as Southwest continues to face difficulties in rescheduling canceled flights because of system issues. According to CNN data, customers and employees have had difficulties getting through to telephone operators to arrange flights, which has caused further delays and telephone system failures. The software used by the company, on the other hand, has failed to accurately match flight crew members with the availability of aircraft, which has caused the company to cancel more flights even when crew members were available. Southwest had to rely on manual work to match crew members with aircraft, causing systemwide inefficiencies.

Speaking to CNN, the president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Captain Casey Murray said:

"We’ve been having these issues for the past 20 months. We’ve seen these sorts of meltdowns occur on a much more regular basis and it really just has to do with outdated processes and outdated IT.”

In a news release on Dec. 29, Southwest apologized to its customers for the massive delays caused by the failure of its systems and announced that operations will normalize on Dec. 30 with minimal disruptions.

The recovery from the virus-induced recession

Southwest, arguably, will have to plan investments in superior technology in the coming years to avoid a similar phenomenon from happening in the future. Failure to do so will not only attract regulatory scrutiny but could also lead to a permanent deterioration of consumer trust. Investors, in the coming quarters, should look for clues to identify whether the company is ramping up investments to improve its outdated technology.

The company has recovered well from the lows seen in 2020, which is an encouraging sign. As the domestic market leader, Southwest has recovered faster than some of its larger peers such as American Airlines Group ( AAL, Financial), which derives a major portion of its revenue from international flights. Southwest’s revenue declined to $9.04 billion in 2020 from over $22 billion in 2019 amid mobility restrictions that wreaked havoc in the global travel industry. In the last 12 months, Southwest has brought in $22.69 billion in revenue, suggesting the company has fully recovered from pandemic woes from a revenue perspective.

What lies ahead for Southwest

Despite revenues recovering sharply, Southwest’s profitability is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. The company reported net income of $2.3 billion in 2019, but in the last 12 months, net income came to just $827 million. A sharp rise in costs is the main reason behind this negative development. If inflationary pressures subside in 2023 along with a cooldown in energy prices, Southwest will be able to report better operating efficiencies. In any case, revenue trends should likely move in the positive direction despite recession fears.

According to the International Air Transport Association, North American airlines are estimated to report profits of $11.4 billion in 2023, a notable increase from $9.9 billion this year. Passenger demand growth is projected to outpace capacity, enabling the industry to see an improvement in operating margins resulting from higher prices. Although many Wall Street firms have called for a recession next year, the travel industry is not seeing a slowdown in spending. Perhaps after being confined indoors for the best part of 2020 and 2021, travelers are more eager to explore new destinations. The rising popularity of the work-from-anywhere culture is driving the demand for travel as well.

Southwest’s industry-leading customer-friendly business practices, the return of business travelers and the revival of the leisure travel market outside of the U.S. should act as catalysts for the company to report steadily growing earnings in the coming years.

Southwest Airlines has come a long way since 2020, but the market has hardly reacted to the positive developments. The recent disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions, on the other hand, pushed Southwest stock further down, and the company is now valued at a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.56, making it one of the most attractively priced airline companies in the United States. Many of the leading airliners are still struggling to break through to profitability while Southwest is already enjoying profits. As disruptions ease and the market focus shifts back to corporate earnings, I believe Southwest stock is likely to head higher in the future.