Increased Number of Shares and Votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (

STO:XVIVO, Financial)(LSE:0RKL, Financial)(FRA:3XV, Financial)

As of today, 30 December 2022, the total number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) is 29,831,919. The number of shares and votes has changed as a result of the directed new issue of 269,952 shares that the company announced on 30 November, 2022.

December 30, 2022
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: [email protected]
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: [email protected]

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2022-12-30 10:00 CET.

Attachments

Increased number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733633/Increased-Number-of-Shares-and-Votes-in-XVIVO-Perfusion-AB-publ

img.ashx?id=733633

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.