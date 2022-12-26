VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / BeMetals Corp. ( TSXV:BMET, Financial)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") announces that it has opted to terminate the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") initially announced on February 28, 2019, with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. ("Thunder Mountain") and certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ("South Mountain" or the "Project") in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals stated, "While we have delivered a significant expansion to the South Mountain resource1 and made numerous advancements in mining and metallurgical studies at the South Mountain Project, BeMetals has decided to terminate this Option Agreement in order to focus exploration funding on its other projects. These projects comprise our Kazan portfolio of prospective gold properties in Japan, including the Kato Project, where the Company's drilling has been expanding the scale of the epithermal Seta Vein system. In addition, the Company is also continuing to advance exploration efforts with our joint venture partners at the Pangeni Copper Project in the Zambian Copperbelt, and we remain committed to continuing to assess additional project acquisition opportunities in the precious and base metals sector.

We would like to thank Thunder Mountain and our locally based team of consultants for their support and their constructive input into this Project."

1 Previous News Release: BeMetals Announces Substantial Increase to Mineral Resource at the High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho, May 4, 2021.

ABOUT BEMETALS CORP.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a leading metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage projects. The Company has established itself in the gold sector with the acquisition of certain wholly owned exploration projects in Japan. BeMetals is also progressing its tier-one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia. Guiding and leading BeMetals' growth strategy is a strong board and management team, founders and significant shareholders of the Company, who have an extensive proven record of delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world.

