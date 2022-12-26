Orlando, FL, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide, today announced that its CEO, Anthony J. Raynor, will be presenting at the Global Unity Summit’s pitch competition ( view event ).



In his presentation, Mr. Raynor will be sharing an overview of the company’s recent achievements and highlights, as well as its opportunities, goals, and vision for growth ( view video ).

Mr. Raynor commented, “I am excited to share our vision, passion, and plan to positively change our world at the Global Unity Summit and Gala. I believe that there is no greater way to end 2022 than presenting and networking in such a prestigious event as we enter the new year.”

About Global Unity Foundation

Global Unity Foundation's (“GUF”) mission is to unite the world through humanitarian efforts by working with community leaders, influential individuals, and socially conscience organizations to eradicate poverty, advance health and wellness, create economic sustainability and promote universal quality education.

GUF is focused on providing unique and critically needed services to startup nonprofits founded by visionary & socially conscious community leaders that are working to solve the global grand challenges individuals face.

GUF supports initiatives across a wide range of efforts including education, gender equality, feeding the hungry, eliminating human trafficking, addressing homelessness and economic empowerment through entrepreneurship training.

To learn more, please visit: https://globalunityfoundation.org/about-us

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM, Financial)

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (“SGTM” or the “Company”), is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large- and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S. at scale. HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports. The Company will make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities and to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com or visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel .

Company Contact:

Nickolas S. Tabraue

Head of Communications

(786) 375-7281

[email protected]

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

[email protected]