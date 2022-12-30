XCMG Machinery Sends off Second Unit of XGT15000-600S, World's Largest Tower Crane, to Serve Mega-Scale Bridge Construction Project

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2022

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425; "XCMG") sent off the second unit of XGT15000-600S, the world's largest tower crane jointly developed by XCMG and China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Co., Ltd. (MBEC), on December 8 from its smart manufacturing base in Xuzhou, China. It will serve in the construction project of Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, the world's largest diamond-type cable-stayed bridge.

XCMG_Machinery_Sends_Second_Unit_XGT15000_600S_World_s_Largest_Tower_Crane.jpg

The XGT15000-600S is a super large tower crane designed and customized to accommodate mega-scale bridge construction projects. The first unit, which officially rolled off the assembly line in June, was deployed to the Chao-Ma railway bridge project of the Ma'anshan Yangtze River Bridge (including railway and highway). The second unit, now being delivered to the Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, will complete a series of steel tower hoisting and installation tasks, including lifting maximum weight of 300 tons to the height of over 300 meters.

As a major breakthrough of bridge construction equipment development and key milestone for the tower crane industry sector, the XGT15000-600S not only demonstrated XCMG's industry-leading strength of intelligent manufacturing and brand influence, but also set a new benchmark of industry cooperation for super engineering projects.

"XCMG's tower cranes have conquered the world's top technical bottlenecks, and we're now delivering tower cranes of over 1,000+ tonne-meters in batches that are widely adopted in the constructions of bridges, power plants, stadiums and super high-rise buildings," said Yuan Shaozhen, General Manager of XCMG's Tower Crane.

Developed on XCMG's S series tower crane technology platform, the XGT15000-600S has a rated lifting moment of 15,000tm, maximum lifting weight of 600 tons and maximum lifting height of 400+ meters. The super tower crane has over 60 core technology breakthroughs and achieved 10 world firsts and set 10 world records.

The tower crane adopts the combined design of a flat head main tower, boom auxiliary tower and manned elevator, and has the core advantages of a high safety level, intelligent technology, strong functionality, high quality and precise modules to deliver excellent performance. It also achieves level 12 typhoon resistance in a non-working state.

"XCMG will continue to promote independent R&D and tackle core technologies to bring more pioneering super-scale tower crane products that meets the increasing demand of large-scale construction projects," said Mi Chenghong, assistant to the general manager of XCMG's Tower Crane.

favicon.png?sn=CN75603&sd=2022-12-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-sends-off-second-unit-of-xgt15000-600s-worlds-largest-tower-crane-to-serve-mega-scale-bridge-construction-project-301711400.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN75603&Transmission_Id=202212300756PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN75603&DateId=20221230
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.