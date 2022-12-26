SPU-21 effective in controlling arthritis progression.

SPU-21 Demonstrates Positive Data in Arthritis Suppression using Silo’s Novel Joint Homing Peptide

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ( SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced positive interim data from its dose optimization study of SPU-21 joint homing peptides for subcutaneous administration of anti-arthritic agents. Silo Pharma is pursuing a development plan utilizing its liposomal joint homing peptides as a potential therapy for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

In the most recent phase of this ongoing animal study, tests were conducted to evaluate the disease-suppressive effects of an SPU-21 peptide-guided anti-arthritis drug versus the drug alone. The drug used in the study was dexamethasone (DEX), a corticosteroid used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects. Earlier results of the same study successfully demonstrated that the subcutaneous (SC) route of liposomal administration (small needle injection into shallow soft tissue just under the layer of skin) is well-suited for use in targeted drug delivery of anti-arthritic agents.

“We believe that the positive results of these latest tests show that our peptide with DEX given subcutaneously was effective in controlling arthritis progression. The effect of lipo-DEX was superior to that of DEX alone when both were administered via the SC route,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “Since patients widely prefer SC administration over intravenous (IV) infusion for multiple reasons, we believe the superiority and practicality of our liposomal joint homing peptide bode well for broad market potential. Meanwhile, we continue to explore other novel therapeutics for optimal pairing with SPU-21, targeting rheumatoid arthritis as our initial indication.”

Silo Pharma is advancing the development of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptides in collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB).

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.