SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MTCR, OFIX, APEN, and TCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw_LLP_Logo.jpg

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), in connection with the acquisition of MTCR by Equillium, Inc. ("Equillium"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Equillium will issue stock valued at a 25% premium over the net cash delivered at closing, which is estimated to be approximately $26 million. If you own MTCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtcr

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OFIX by SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OFIX shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of SeaSpine common stock for each OFIX share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.04 based upon SeaSpine' December 21, 2022 closing price of $7.31. If you own OFIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ofix

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of APEN by Boston Scientific Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APEN shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash for each share of APEN common stock owned. If you own APEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apen

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) in connection with the proposed merger of TCFC with Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore"). Under the merger agreement, TCFC shareholders will receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock for each TCFC share, representing implied per-share consideration of $40.71based upon Shore's December 29, 2022 closing price of $17.48. If you own TCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tcfc

favicon.png?sn=DC75384&sd=2022-12-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-mtcr-ofix-apen-and-tcfc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301711215.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC75384&Transmission_Id=202212300830PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC75384&DateId=20221230
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.