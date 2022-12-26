SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating Embecta Corp. ("Embecta" or the "Company") ( EMBC), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Embecta common stock? If you purchased Embecta common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/embecta-corp

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On December 20, 2022, the Company released Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results. Among the items reported, Embecta stated that “an impairment charge of $58.9 million related to the abandonment of certain manufacturing production lines in the United States that are no longer expected to be completed, and a $5.5 million charge related to purchase commitments associated with the abandonment of the assets."

Following this news, on December 20, 2022, Embecta shares plummeted.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .