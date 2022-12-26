The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. ( NYSE:GCV, Financial) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement of 5.20% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred”).

The Series G Preferred is non-callable until June 26, 2025, and has a liquidation preference of $10 per share. Distributions are scheduled to be paid semiannually beginning on June 26, 2023.

This press release is not an offering of, or a solicitation to purchase, the Series G Preferred. The Series G Preferred have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing in the Fund. For more information regarding this and other information about the Fund, call:

Laurissa Martire Bethany Uhlein 914-921-5399 914-921-5546

About Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $95 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return on its assets through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE: GCV

CUSIP – 36240B109

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005161/en/