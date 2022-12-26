Homeland Security Corporation and Officer Transactions of Company Stock

Carson City, Nevada, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Executive Officer and President James Werner, via NewDay Holding LLC, purchased 11,000,000 restricted shares of Homeland Security Corporation (PINKSHEETS: HSCC) for $15,000 on Dec. 29, 2022 from Vice President and Secretary Gary Williams. The same day, Homeland Security Corporation purchased 11,000,000 restricted shares of HSCC for $1,100 from Gary Williams. The 11,000,000 restricted shares purchased by Homeland Security Corporation are to be held as treasury stock.

As of Dec. 30, 2022, James Werner is beneficial owner of 107,000,000 restricted shares and 1,334,972 unrestricted shares of HSCC. NewDay Holding LLC controls 91,000,000 (50.48%) voting shares of HSCC. Including his beneficial ownership via NewDaw Holding LLC, James Werner controls 108,334,972 (60.10%) voting shares of HSCC.

About Homeland Security Corporation:

Homeland Security Corporation is a surveillance company delivering security solutions to government, commercial, and enthusiast class customers. We focus on enriching our operations through long-term partnerships with peer companies by providing consulting, licensing, and contracting services. Our areas of expertise include video surveillance, covert surveillance, counter surveillance, intrusion detection, fire detection, server and storage solutions, and the automation of residences and commercial buildings.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Included in this release are certain "forward-looking" statements, involving risks and uncertainties, which are covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, along with statements regarding Homeland's performance. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from those anticipated.

Homeland Security Corporation
homelandsecuritycorporation.com
[email protected]
