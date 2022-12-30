LINKBANK Appoints Northern Regional President

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 30, 2022

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANK is excited to announce the appointment of Doug Klinger as Regional President for the Upper Dauphin, Northumberland and Schuylkill markets.

LINKBANCORP_Doug_Klinger.jpg

As Northern Regional President, Klinger will help lead the Bank's growth initiatives in the Northern region markets, including Upper Dauphin, Schuylkill and Northumberland counties. With 29 years of experience in banking, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Bank.

"We are thrilled to have Doug on the team," said Brent Smith, President. "Doug will complement the talent and leadership we have within the Northern region and help us expand our impact. His passion and knowledge of the market makes him a great addition, along with his alignment with our core values."

Commenting on joining the LINKBANK team, Klinger added that he is excited for the opportunity to contribute and impact lives in the communities in which he has deep family roots. He is passionate about working for a bank that is dedicated to serving the community and contributing to the well-being of people.

Klinger was raised within the Northern region and currently resides with his wife and daughter. He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance with a minor in economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK's mission is to positively impact lives through community banking. LINKBANK is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANK is a subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." To learn more, visit: LINKBANK.com. 

Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
[email protected]

LINKBANCORP_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH75293&sd=2022-12-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkbank-appoints-northern-regional-president-301711196.html

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH75293&Transmission_Id=202212301000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH75293&DateId=20221230
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.