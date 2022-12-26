Cass Information Systems, Inc. Names Tony Urban as Executive Vice President and Transportation Information Services Business President.

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), the leading provider of transportation, energy, telecom, and waste invoice payment and information services, has promoted Tony Urban as its new executive vice president and president of its Transportation Information Services (TIS) business based in St. Louis, effective December 30, 2022. Urban will take over responsibilities from Mark Campbell, as he transitions into a new leadership position within Cass.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005189/en/

Tony_Urban_Photo.jpg

Tony Urban, Cass Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Urban brings more than 20 years of experience in various leadership positions at Cass. Most recently, he served as senior vice president responsible for operations and audit within TIS, and successfully oversaw the significant global expansion of the TIS business to support Cass clients. “It is exciting to promote into this key role a Cass employee with decades of internal experience,” Cass president and chief operating officer, Martin Resch, stated. “Tony’s industry-specific knowledge and years of experience in various finance roles make him an ideal candidate to lead TIS forward.”

Eric Brunngraber, chairman and the chief executive officer said, “Mark Campbell’s stewardship of our transportation business has been exemplary, as evidenced by significant revenue and client growth under Mark’s tenure. We are excited for Mark to assume a new leadership role within Cass which will help us continue to expand our product suite and future growth goals.”

Urban earned his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Missouri - Columbia and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and sits on the advisory board of the Supply Chain and Analytics school at the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $80 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets in excess of $2.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221230005189r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005189/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.