Renewable Innovations Inc. to change name from Nestbuilder.com and Announces Symbol Change to "REII" on January 3

3 hours ago
- Company to Hold Conference Call on January 5 to Update Shareholders on Business Progress and 2023 Expectations

Lindon, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestbuilder.com (RI) (

NBLD, Financial) announced today that it will be begin trading under the name Renewable Innovations, Inc. with ticker symbol REII on January 3, 2023. This will replace the current market symbol. The new name and ticker symbol aligns with the company’s new business priorities. Renewable Innovations is a leader in the zero-carbon, green solutions alternative fuel industry.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be traded on the OTCQB however the CUSIP will change to 759960107.

Additionally, the company will host a conference call for investors on January 5, 2023 at 11:00AM EST. The call will last approximately 45 minutes.

Interested parties may dial 530-881-1212
Passcode: 615-253-385#

Robert Mount, Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Barney, Chief Financial Officer and Alex Aliksanyan former CEO of Nestbuilder, will discuss the significant corporate activity and its plans for the future.

Specific items to be discussed on the call include:

  • Innovative Technology
  • Current Partners
  • Current Revenue and Future Revenue Opportunities
  • Sizeable Backlog of Orders
  • Recent Developments
  • 2023 Growth Catalysts and Expansion Prospects

Renewable Innovations hopes all shareholders and potential shareholders can attend the call live. However, a recording will be made available following the conclusion of the call.

Visit www.renewable-innovations.com for further information on products, partners, clients, and press releases

About Renewable Innovations Inc.

Renewable Innovations is accelerating the growth and opportunities within the renewable economy. Their team of industry leaders brings extensive experience and invaluable connections across the Renewable, Hydrogen, and Alternative Energy sectors. Along with their partners, investors, and clients, they are making major technological advancements with products and solutions to lead the world into a new and exciting carbon-free future.

Brokers and Analysts
Chesapeake Group
410-825-3930
[email protected]

Lynn Barney
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

